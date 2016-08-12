Taste of Woodside set for Sept. 11

The Rotary Club of Woodside/Portola will hold its 13th Taste of Woodside event from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in Grace Memorial Courtyard at Woodside Village Church.
Tickets are $150 per person. During the past 12 years, the club has raised almost $500,000 for Rotary projects.
Woodside Village Church is at 3154 Woodside Road.
Check wpvRotary.org for more information.
