Taste of Woodside set for Sept. 11

The Rotary Club of Woodside/Portola will hold its 13th Taste of Woodside event from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in Grace Memorial Courtyard at Woodside Village Church.

The evening will begin with wine tasting and a silent auction, followed by a multiple course dinner paired with wines from Champagne to port. The live auction will feature vacation lodging, wines and special dinners.

Tickets are $150 per person. During the past 12 years, the club has raised almost $500,000 for Rotary projects.

Woodside Village Church is at 3154 Woodside Road.

Check wpvRotary.org for more information.