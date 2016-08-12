'Big Bad Barn Dance' in Woodside Aug. 28

Friends of Huddart and Wunderlich Parks invites everyone to put on western gear, grab a partner and do-si-do over to the historic Folger Stable in Woodside for the "Big Bad Barn Dance and BBQ" on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Caller Andy Wilson will be guiding guests through traditional square dances accompanied by his band.

ABC BBQ is catering the dinner, and a selection of Devil's Canyon craft beers, as well as wine and soft drinks will be served.

Tables and hay bales will be set out for group seating in and around the restored stable located at 4040 Woodside Roadf and built in 1905.

Visit or call (650) 851-2661 for more information and to buy tickets at $150 each. The event is limited to 250 people.

The organization is still seeking sponsors. Board President Jill Daly says the goal is to raise at least $45,000 to benefit park projects and nature education programs ranging from volunteers performing trail maintenance to leading elementary school children on nature hikes and tours through time.