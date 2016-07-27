Menlo Park shows free summer movies Aug. 5-Sept. 9

Prepare your picnic baskets and lawn chairs for the third year of Menlo Park's free summer movie series, running Aug. 5 through Sept. 9.
Admission is free.
City staff members recommend attendees bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. Movie start times vary. Here is the lineup:
â˜½ Friday, Aug. 5: 8:15 p.m. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." 2 hrs 15 mins. PG-13.
â˜½ Friday, Aug. 12: 8:15 p.m. "Zootopia." 1 hr 48 mins. PG.
â˜½ Wednesday, Aug. 17: 8:15 p.m. "Jurassic World." 2 hrs 4 mins. PG-13.
â˜½ Friday, Aug. 19: 8:00 p.m. "The Goonies." 1 hr 54 mins. PG.
â˜½ Friday, Aug. 26: 8:00 p.m "Minions." 1 hr 31 minutes. PG.
â˜½ Friday, Sept. 2: 7:45 p.m. "Avengers: Age of Ultron." 2 hrs 21 mins. PG-13.
â˜½ Friday, Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. â€œInside Out." 1 hr 35 mins. PG.
In the future, the city may conduct an online poll to see which movies people want to see, Recreation Coordinator Matt Milde said. The city, he said, tries to select a range of movies that appeal to a large group of people. Last year, turnout was about 150 to 250 people per movie, he said.
