Menlo Park shows free summer movies Aug. 5-Sept. 9

Prepare your picnic baskets and lawn chairs for the third year of Menlo Park's free summer movie series, running Aug. 5 through Sept. 9.

The city will show six movies each Friday at the "pocket park" on Curtis Street off of Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park, and one movie, "Jurassic World," on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Onetta Harris Community Center, located at 100 Terminal Ave. in Menlo Park.

Admission is free.

City staff members recommend attendees bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. Movie start times vary. Here is the lineup:

â˜½ Friday, Aug. 5: 8:15 p.m. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." 2 hrs 15 mins. PG-13.

â˜½ Friday, Aug. 12: 8:15 p.m. "Zootopia." 1 hr 48 mins. PG.

â˜½ Wednesday, Aug. 17: 8:15 p.m. "Jurassic World." 2 hrs 4 mins. PG-13.

â˜½ Friday, Aug. 19: 8:00 p.m. "The Goonies." 1 hr 54 mins. PG.

â˜½ Friday, Aug. 26: 8:00 p.m "Minions." 1 hr 31 minutes. PG.

â˜½ Friday, Sept. 2: 7:45 p.m. "Avengers: Age of Ultron." 2 hrs 21 mins. PG-13.

â˜½ Friday, Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. â€œInside Out." 1 hr 35 mins. PG.

In the future, the city may conduct an online poll to see which movies people want to see, Recreation Coordinator Matt Milde said. The city, he said, tries to select a range of movies that appeal to a large group of people. Last year, turnout was about 150 to 250 people per movie, he said.