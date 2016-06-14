Menlo Park: Free summer concerts at Fremont, Kelly parks

Menlo Park is holding free outdoor summer concerts in Fremont Park and Kelly Park.
The Fremont concerts will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays at the corner of University Drive and Santa Cruz Avenue. Here is the Fremont lineup:
● Aug. 10: Mister Wonderful, a cover band with an eclectic range of genres.
Kelly Park
The following concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on three Tuesdays in August at Kelly Park, 100 Terminal Ave. in Menlo Park:
● Aug. 16: Touch of Class, categorized as "old-school R&B."
● Aug. 23: Somos El Son, a salsa group.
● Aug. 30: Southbay Dub Allstars, a reggae group.
Go to the city website for more information.
