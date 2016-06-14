Menlo Park: Free summer concerts at Fremont, Kelly parks

Menlo Park is holding free outdoor summer concerts in Fremont Park and Kelly Park.

People are encourage to bring blankets and picnics to the concerts, and to dance in the area in front of the Fremont Park stage.

The Fremont concerts will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays at the corner of University Drive and Santa Cruz Avenue. Here is the Fremont lineup:

● Aug. 10: Mister Wonderful, a cover band with an eclectic range of genres.

Kelly Park

The following concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on three Tuesdays in August at Kelly Park, 100 Terminal Ave. in Menlo Park:

● Aug. 16: Touch of Class, categorized as "old-school R&B."

● Aug. 23: Somos El Son, a salsa group.

● Aug. 30: Southbay Dub Allstars, a reggae group.

Go to the city website for more information.